Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal have a relief fund plan during COVID-19

Mid-Day Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal have a relief fund plan during COVID-19Novak Djokovic said that he, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are organising aid for players struggling with the paralysis of the game due to the Coronavirus pandemic. "I spoke to Roger and Rafa a few days ago," Djokovic, the World No. 1, said in an Instagram chat with friend and rival Stan Wawrinka on Saturday.

