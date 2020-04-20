Chris Broussard says Jerry Krause breaking up the Bulls, 'is the most unpardonable sin in sports' Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

FOX NBA Analyst Chris Broussard reacts to the Chicago Bulls documentary. Broussard says Jerry Krause breaking up the Bulls was, "the most unpardonable sin in sports."

