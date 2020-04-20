Global  

Chris Broussard says Jerry Krause breaking up the Bulls, 'is the most unpardonable sin in sports'

Chris Broussard says Jerry Krause breaking up the Bulls, 'is the most unpardonable sin in sports'

FOX Sports Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Chris Broussard says Jerry Krause breaking up the Bulls, 'is the most unpardonable sin in sports'FOX NBA Analyst Chris Broussard reacts to the Chicago Bulls documentary. Broussard says Jerry Krause breaking up the Bulls was, "the most unpardonable sin in sports."
