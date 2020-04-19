NRL CEO Todd Greenberg has 'mutually agreed' with the ARL Commission to end his employment with the league Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Todd Greenberg has stood down as the NRL CEO as of today after he and the ARL Commission "mutually agreed" to part ways.It comes after weeks of speculation and frustration aimed at Greenberg.He has largely been the face of the...

