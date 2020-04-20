Global  

Sachin Tendulkar cuts his own hair at home in Mumbai amid lockdown

Mid-Day Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Amid the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus crisis, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday cut his own hair and said he went from 'playing square cuts to doing my own hair cuts'.

Tendulkar took to Instagram and shared pictures of him doing his own haircut.


View this post on Instagram

From...
