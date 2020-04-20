Global  

Aaron Hughes back in the classroom

Express and Star Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Former Villa defender Aaron Hughes has swapped facing the likes of Didier Drogba and Emile Heskey on the football field to sharing a classroom with them.
