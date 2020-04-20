Global  

Vijay Mallya loses UK High Court appeal in extradition case

IndiaTimes Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Embattled Liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya on Monday lost his UK high court appeal against an extradition order to India in relation to charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to Rs 9,000 cr. The 64-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss had appealed to the HC against his extradition in February this year. The judgment was handed down remotely due to the lockdown.
