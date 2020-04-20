Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Fake alert: Movie still being used to malign RSS

Fake alert: Movie still being used to malign RSS

IndiaTimes Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
An image is being circulated across social media platforms and instant messaging app WhatsApp with a claim that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is a terrorist organisation. The photo shows a mob of saffron-clothed men wielding swords and attacking an unarmed man.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

prakash_keshari

Prakash keshari RT @timesfactcheck: FAKE ALERT: Still from Parzania movie shared to falsely claim ‘RSS men are terrorists’ https://t.co/3kBeyB5R18 12 hours ago

bsps4303

Bijay Shankar RT @kakirajinja: FAKE ALERT: Still from Parzania movie shared to falsely claim ‘RSS men are terrorists’ https://t.co/O6fjpJrUyW via @timeso… 17 hours ago

kakirajinja

Kakira FAKE ALERT: Still from Parzania movie shared to falsely claim ‘RSS men are terrorists’ https://t.co/O6fjpJrUyW via @timesofindia 17 hours ago

balpallavi

BCMenon RSS is a Nationalist & Patriotic Organisation. If anybody defer, they can leave. - https://t.co/WLcIOvCNgG 17 hours ago

VachharajaniH

Hardik Vachharajani How useless citizens are spreading fake news on our INDIANS. PLEASE do not trust such useless citizens like… https://t.co/6HxWVgQv69 18 hours ago

Vague_Boy_

Ritesh Bhardwaj 🇮🇳 RT @Thelullz: FAKE ALERT: Still from Parzania movie shared to falsely claim ‘RSS men are terrorists’ - Times of India https://t.co/Xd9KoQ8z… 18 hours ago

Thelullz

The Liebrand™🇮🇳 FAKE ALERT: Still from Parzania movie shared to falsely claim ‘RSS men are terrorists’ - Times of India… https://t.co/fsXlNH7gSG 18 hours ago

cupidonaroll

Cupid @clusteraws @PAPA__Tweets @captjacksparow1 U've been listening all these years from PPL around u that RSS is a dem… https://t.co/s2PSDadueA 18 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.