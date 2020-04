Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Newcastle should go all out to hire an elite manager if the Saudi-led takeover of the club is completed, according to former Magpies defender Warren Barton. But who does Barton believe is 'ideal' to take Steve Bruce's place in the St James' Park dugout? None other than Mauricio Pochettino. Pochettino, the Argentine, has been out