Michael Jordan's game-worn 1992 'Dream Team' jersey sells for $216K on night 'The Last Dance' premieres

USATODAY.com Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Michael Jordan's game-worn Dream Team jersey sold for a record price the night ESPN's "The Last Dance" documentary aired and he was in the spotlight.
