Nick Wright reveals his most surprising takeaway from Michael Jordan documentary

FOX Sports Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Nick Wright reveals his most surprising takeaway from Michael Jordan documentaryNick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Chris Broussard to talk the first two episodes the Michael Jordan documentary, "The Last Dance." Nick reveals what surprised him most about the documentary, culminating in a quote he hopes will take off... "Old people be lying."
News video: Nick Wright reveals his most surprising takeaway from Michael Jordan documentary

Nick Wright reveals his most surprising takeaway from Michael Jordan documentary 02:36

