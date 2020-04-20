Michael Jordan's No. 2: Why Scottie Pippen was NBA's best (and most underpaid) sidekick

Lee RT @pompeodotjpeg: “.. I would never be able to find a tandem, another support system, another partner in the game of basketball like Scott… 13 seconds ago

Squints RT @BroBible: MJ, who was making $33 million/year at the time, called Scottie Pippen selfish for trying renegotiating his 3 mil/year contra… 42 seconds ago

Larry Michael RT @GQMagazine: In #TheLastDance premiere, MJ was less than pleased with how his teammate spent his summer before their final run https://t… 58 seconds ago

kisha RT @NBA: “I didn't win without Scottie Pippen. And that's why I consider him my best teammate of all-time." - Michael Jordan #TheLastDance… 1 minute ago

Parlay Cousin, John RT @BSO: How Michael Jordan Was Jealous That Pippen Got Better Groupies Than Him on The Road; How MJ Tried Steal Madonna From Pip By Stabbi… 1 minute ago

I miss sports RT @PabloEscobarner: “I felt like Scottie was being selfish.” - Michael Jordan discussing Scottie’s trade demands in 1997, while making ov… 1 minute ago