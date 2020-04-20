Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Patriots make Color Rush uniforms their primary look in jersey tweak

Patriots make Color Rush uniforms their primary look in jersey tweak

USATODAY.com Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
The Patriots are kicking off a new era without Tom Brady by returning to a familiar look, as their Color Rush jerseys will became their primary uniforms.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

max_twest

Max Twest Football news! Primary color: Pats' Color Rush now regular uni https://t.co/e2wjuo8SMu 10 minutes ago

iSkizm

For Mamba and The Mambacita RT @MikeReiss: News story: Patriots' Color Rush/alternate jerseys now permanent. https://t.co/tO80MrifwI 1 hour ago

c_pagne17

Chris Champagne @GinjAndJuice @AdamSchefter @Patriots This screams laziness. “Let’s introduce new jerseys for 2020... ideas?” “T… https://t.co/fiXv48Suhb 1 hour ago

ErnstNordholt

Ernst Nordholt Patriots make Color Rush uniforms their primary look in jersey tweak - https://t.co/y6T21d4sIJ #GoogleAlerts 1 hour ago

KlownTimes_1906

Scotty B Actually these ain't half bad. All that needs to happen now is to get a third red jersey and then bring back the ol… https://t.co/oIMCjxYoLh 2 hours ago

EntreDeportista

EntreDeportistas Primary color: Pats' Color Rush now regular uni: The Patriots have made their previously alternate Color Rush jerse… https://t.co/3L02l0dKhz 2 hours ago

kurtludden19

Kurtis Ludden RT @uSTADIUM: #Patriots make their color rush unis their primary ones. https://t.co/n43gRzIDbj 2 hours ago

GreenTwinkie17

GeneralTwinkie @DMonstrative_ @Patriots All they did was make our navy color rush the main uniform and make a white version lol so creative 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.