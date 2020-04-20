Chris Broussard: Michael Jordan & ’86 Bulls would struggle with today’s media climate Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Chris Broussard joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk what the media response would have been today if Michael Jordan's 97-98 season was played today. Broussard makes the point that the amount of scrutiny Michael Jordan went through at that time pales in comparison to what he would have went through in today's media climate, and it would have been more difficult for him and the Chicago Bulls to win championships with that kind of distraction. Chris Broussard joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk what the media response would have been today if Michael Jordan's 97-98 season was played today. Broussard makes the point that the amount of scrutiny Michael Jordan went through at that time pales in comparison to what he would have went through in today's media climate, and it would have been more difficult for him and the Chicago Bulls to win championships with that kind of distraction. 👓 View full article

