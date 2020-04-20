Chris Broussard: Michael Jordan & ’86 Bulls would struggle with today’s media climate
Monday, 20 April 2020 () Chris Broussard joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk what the media response would have been if Michael Jordan played today. Broussard makes the point that the amount of scrutiny Michael Jordan went through in the 80's and early 90's pales in comparison to what he would have went through in today's media climate, and it would have been more difficult for him and the Chicago Bulls to win championships with that kind of distraction.
