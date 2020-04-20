Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Chris Broussard: Michael Jordan & ’86 Bulls would struggle with today’s media climate

Chris Broussard: Michael Jordan & ’86 Bulls would struggle with today’s media climate

FOX Sports Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Chris Broussard: Michael Jordan & ’86 Bulls would struggle with today’s media climateChris Broussard joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk what the media response would have been if Michael Jordan played today. Broussard makes the point that the amount of scrutiny Michael Jordan went through in the 80's and early 90's pales in comparison to what he would have went through in today's media climate, and it would have been more difficult for him and the Chicago Bulls to win championships with that kind of distraction.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Chris Broussard: Michael Jordan & '86 Bulls would struggle with today's media climate

Chris Broussard: Michael Jordan & '86 Bulls would struggle with today's media climate 03:01

 Chris Broussard joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk what the media response would have been today if Michael Jordan's 97-98 season was played today. Broussard makes the point that the amount of scrutiny Michael Jordan went through at that time pales in comparison to what he would have went...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LigaCopaMX

Noticias Deportivas Chris Broussard: Michael Jordan & ’86 Bulls would struggle with today’s media climate https://t.co/ojzg0rK2im 3 minutes ago

abeeecdefG

leGend Chris Broussard "outburst" Michael Jordan & Bulls' 1998 Championship run... https://t.co/s0ylMpCkHy via @YouTube 49 minutes ago

DeeWain33

GrealishFC Chris Broussard "outburst" Michael Jordan & Bulls' 1998 Championship run... https://t.co/W5RzZ3RSd9 via @YouTube —- “Old people be lyin” 1 hour ago

TalkBasket

TalkBasket Chris Broussard on the Michael Jordan Documentary ‘The Last Dance’ https://t.co/fIDbMxybcw 4 hours ago

RonBohning

Ron Bohning Chris Broussard: The reason Michael Jordan was the greatest was because he had the ultimate understanding of how to… https://t.co/6DGqrekxa3 9 hours ago

guru813

Guru 🏁 ✈️ RT @FOXSports: Join @Chris_Broussard LIVE for his reaction to #TheLastDance documentary on Michael Jordan. Send in your comments! https://t… 10 hours ago

medicinehelp

Charles Myrick -CEO Chris Broussard reacts to Michael Jordan’s ‘The Last Dance’ documentary | FOX SPORTS https://t.co/Juw7U7ZRYy 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.