Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Bats go silent: Louisville Slugger shutters factory

Bats go silent: Louisville Slugger shutters factory

ESPN Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Louisville Slugger, which has been making bats since the 1800s, has closed down its factory and furloughed most of its workforce amid the coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mPulseMLB

mPul.se MLB [ESPN] Bats go silent: Louisville Slugger shutters factory https://t.co/l7yYRO4uuq 37 minutes ago

beachsnooker

Ken Taylor The bats go silent.....Louisville Slugger shutters factory, closes museum and furloughs workers ⚾️☹️… https://t.co/UqnDUArXaZ 2 hours ago

davewilson742

Dave Wilson🇺🇸 Bats go silent: Louisville Slugger shutters factory https://t.co/3hoRbnBd2y 3 hours ago

EricGreenfield1

Eric Greenfield Bats go silent: Louisville Slugger shutters factory https://t.co/OzUA43S3HV https://t.co/Iz7H3gmFcR 3 hours ago

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 MLB ⚾ Bats go silent: Louisville Slugger shutters factory https://t.co/rowdR39hr1 ► https://t.co/0I4IIflkwI √ https://t.co/qWmH7vQpfs 3 hours ago

All_U_Can_Learn

edu self Bats go silent: Louisville Slugger shutters factory https://t.co/M9beERDfx8 3 hours ago

ricmai28

richard g maier IV RT @reg1776: Bats go silent: Louisville Slugger shutters factory https://t.co/lLkQAPNsEu 3 hours ago

reg1776

Mickey Bats go silent: Louisville Slugger shutters factory https://t.co/lLkQAPNsEu 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.