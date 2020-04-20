Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Alphonso Davies signs new deal with Bayern Munich through 2025

Alphonso Davies signs new deal with Bayern Munich through 2025

CBC.ca Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies has signed a two-year contract extension with Bayern Munich that will keep the teenager with the German powerhouse through June 2025.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EvertonBlue1972

Morgan Davies Alphonso Davies signs new deal with Bayern Munich through 2025 https://t.co/a9t4t5bgY8 6 minutes ago

tlash20

Thomas Lash RT @beINSPORTSUSA: 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ Alphonso Davies signs a new deal with @FCBayernEN until 2025. https://t.co/bdZsrcnoDM 15 minutes ago

CBCEdmonton

CBC Edmonton Edmonton's Alphonso Davies signs new deal with Bayern Munich through 2025 https://t.co/M9QjEAGaBf https://t.co/3W4gexJkTL 17 minutes ago

beINSPORTSUSA

beIN SPORTS USA 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ Alphonso Davies signs a new deal with @FCBayernEN until 2025. https://t.co/bdZsrcnoDM 22 minutes ago

polasbori

Mehedi Hasan Alphonso Davies signs new deal with Bayern Munich through 2025 https://t.co/8e0DgEioCc https://t.co/WEY4ejSkDt 36 minutes ago

HansikoBayern

FC Bayern - Hansiko (from 🏠) RT @bulinewsdotcom: Official: Alphonso Davies signs new Bayern deal 👉 https://t.co/kmdBYzoOnU. #fcbayern #miasanmia 2 hours ago

bulinewsdotcom

Bulinews Official: Alphonso Davies signs new Bayern deal 👉 https://t.co/kmdBYzoOnU. #fcbayern #miasanmia 2 hours ago

breakingnewsbo1

Breaking News Bot ⚠ RT @SK_Football: After a breakout season, Alphonso Davies has been tied to a new contract by Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich. https://t.co… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.