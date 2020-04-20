Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > AP source: Jeter says he’s forgoing salary during pandemic

AP source: Jeter says he’s forgoing salary during pandemic

Seattle Times Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter told team employees during a conference call Monday he is forgoing his salary during the coronavirus pandemic, a person familiar with the discussions told The Associated Press. The person confirmed Jeter’s comments to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Marlins have not commented publicly on […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RonBohning

Ron Bohning AP source: Jeter says he’s forgoing salary during pandemic https://t.co/hTRaMPTeBE https://t.co/xqt9dDCaKf 7 minutes ago

KSDKSports

KSDK Sports AP source: Jeter says he's forgoing salary during pandemic https://t.co/DgWyQu19J2 13 minutes ago

971theticketxyt

97.1 The Ticket: AP Source: Jeter Says He's Forgoing Salary During Pandemic https://t.co/FyWNBoih8w 27 minutes ago

kfv881

#GrookeyGang RT @TSN_Sports: Source: Jeter to forgo salary during pandemic. MORE: https://t.co/VmPL1GyzYs https://t.co/gOuo6fwirO 28 minutes ago

UWashington2020

mamba24 AP source: Jeter says he's forgoing salary during pandemic https://t.co/SQ1dgcVE2r via @USATODAY 33 minutes ago

JordanCBS42

Jordan Highsmith RT @CBS_42: AP source: Jeter says he’s forgoing salary during pandemic https://t.co/dg7EECJTJa https://t.co/8uGgwsiZJk 36 minutes ago

wowk13sports

WOWK #13SportsZone AP source: Jeter says he’s forgoing salary during pandemic https://t.co/umAqPvodNP 38 minutes ago

TSN_Sports

TSN Source: Jeter to forgo salary during pandemic. MORE: https://t.co/VmPL1GyzYs https://t.co/gOuo6fwirO 38 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.