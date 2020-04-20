Shannon Sharpe: MJ had the bigger aura — but he’s absolutely not better than LeBron Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Michael Jordan's documentary 'The Last Dance' premiered last night and has sparked the discussion of who is the better player; LeBron James or Michael Jordan. Hear why Shannon Sharpe is sticking to his guns after watching the documentary and believes that LeBron is still the better player. Michael Jordan's documentary 'The Last Dance' premiered last night and has sparked the discussion of who is the better player; LeBron James or Michael Jordan. Hear why Shannon Sharpe is sticking to his guns after watching the documentary and believes that LeBron is still the better player. 👓 View full article

