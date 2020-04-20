On This Day: Michael Jordan scores 63 points against the Boston Celtics Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Michael Jordan announced his arrival to the NBA's elite by scoring 63 points against the Boston Celtics in his second career playoff game in 1986. 👓 View full article

