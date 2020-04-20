Global  

On This Day: Michael Jordan scores 63 points against the Boston Celtics

FOX Sports Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Michael Jordan announced his arrival to the NBA's elite by scoring 63 points against the Boston Celtics in his second career playoff game in 1986.
