Anthony LeBlanc leaves Halifax CFL group to take executive role with Senators Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Ottawa Senators have named Anthony LeBlanc as their president of business operations. LeBlanc was most recently a founding partner of Schooner Sports and Entertainment, a group trying to bring a CFL team to Halifax. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this