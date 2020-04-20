Global  

Arsenal confirm wage cuts among players due to coronavirus pandemic, but Mesut Ozil ‘rejects proposal’

talkSPORT Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has reportedly rejected the chance to cut his wages by 12.5 per cent. On Monday, the Gunners announced first-team players, head coach Mikel Arteta and coaching staff had agreed to take a 12-month pay cut due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the Mirror claim Ozil, who is the club’s highest earner […]
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Arsenal announce 12.5% pay cuts for players, coaching staff

Arsenal announce 12.5% pay cuts for players, coaching staff 01:47

 Statement makes Arsenal the first club in the Premier League to announce such a measure.

