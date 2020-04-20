Global  

Jerry Jeudy NFL Draft highlight tape: Alabama star wide receiver is ready for the NFL

FOX Sports Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Jerry Jeudy NFL Draft highlight tape: Alabama star wide receiver is ready for the NFLAlabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jerry Jeudy looks to be the next great All Pro, following the footsteps of Julio Jones and Amari Cooper into the NFL. Jeudy, the former Biletnikoff winner, had 77 catches for over 1,100 yards in his junior season.
Shannon Sharpe: I would draft Jerry Jeudy over CeeDee Lamb - He'll have the better NFL career

Shannon Sharpe: I would draft Jerry Jeudy over CeeDee Lamb - He'll have the better NFL career

 Wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb are both expected to be drafted within the top 20 picks. This raises the question; Who is the better receiver? Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that Jerry Jeudy's route running ability gives him an edge over CeeDee Lamb.

