Jerry Jeudy NFL Draft highlight tape: Alabama star wide receiver is ready for the NFL Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jerry Jeudy looks to be the next great All Pro, following the footsteps of Julio Jones and Amari Cooper into the NFL. Jeudy, the former Biletnikoff winner, had 77 catches for over 1,100 yards in his junior season. Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jerry Jeudy looks to be the next great All Pro, following the footsteps of Julio Jones and Amari Cooper into the NFL. Jeudy, the former Biletnikoff winner, had 77 catches for over 1,100 yards in his junior season. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 1 day ago Shannon Sharpe: I would draft Jerry Jeudy over CeeDee Lamb - He'll have the better NFL career 02:05 Wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb are both expected to be drafted within the top 20 picks. This raises the question; Who is the better receiver? Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that Jerry Jeudy's route running ability gives him an edge over CeeDee Lamb. You Might Like

Tweets about this