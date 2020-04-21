Former Baltimore Colts LB Mike Curtis dies at 77

mary mikesell RT @AWalkerColts: #Former Colts great LB Mike “Mad Dog” Curtis, whose clutch late interception helped earn the franchise’s first Super Bowl… 55 minutes ago

The World of Football RT @sportsdeaths: NFL: Mike Curtis, age 77, played w Baltimore Colts, Seattle Seahawks, Washington Redskins. SB V champion https://t.co/E3w… 3 hours ago

Aveion Cason RT @Bruce45Sports: We've learned this evening that former Colts linebacker Mike Curtis' death was caused by CTE. He becomes the ninth membe… 3 hours ago

Daniel RIP #MikeCurtis Former #BaltimoreColts LB passed Yesterday morning at the age of 77: https://t.co/bUcVVY7aWZ 3 hours ago

Shane Ratliff RT @CoachRyanCurtis: Former Baltimore Colts great Mike Curtis dies at 77 https://t.co/TJEdeSeLCM RIP Pops 7 hours ago

Gordon Desell RT @Mrdestinybalto: Sad to hear about the passing of former Baltimore Colt Mike Curtis. He was the definition of tough! It's a travesty tha… 10 hours ago

Blanche Horst Former Baltimore Colts linebacker Mike Curtis died Monday morning at his St. Petersburg home surrounded by loved on… https://t.co/ctoIhJugmU 10 hours ago