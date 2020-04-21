Global  

Virat Kohli gets a haircut from wife Anushka Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar cuts own hair

Mid-Day Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
While the country is in lockdown due to Coronavirus, at least two Indian cricket legends decided to have some fun of their own.

Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar and current India captain Virat Kohli have had their hair cut. However, while Sachin chopped his own hair, Virat's Bollywood star wife Anushka played hair stylist for...
