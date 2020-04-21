Global  

COVID-19: KL Rahul auctions his World Cup bat to raise funds for needy kids

Mid-Day Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Flamboyant India batsman KL Rahul is auctioning the bat he used during the World Cup last year and other memorabilia to raise funds for vulnerable children.

In a video message posted on Twitter on his birthday, Rahul said all proceeds from the auction will go to the Aware Foundation, that works to provide dispossessed,...
