Draymond: Warriors had 'elephant in room' in KD

ESPN Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Draymond Green, on ESPN documentary "The Last Dance" about the Michael Jordan-era Bulls, says he sees similarities in his own title-winning Warriors with one glaring exception -- Kevin Durant and his expiring contract.
