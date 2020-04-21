Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Isaiah Simmons NFL Draft highlight tape: Arguably the best all-around player entering the NFL

Isaiah Simmons NFL Draft highlight tape: Arguably the best all-around player entering the NFL

FOX Sports Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Isaiah Simmons NFL Draft highlight tape: Arguably the best all-around player entering the NFLThe Tigers linebacker is ready to have an immediate impact at the next level. In his junior season at Clemson, Simmons earned the Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker, and was also a finalist for the Chuck Bendarik, Bronco Nagurski and Lott IMPACT Awards.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.