At 12%, Maharashtra’s low recovery rate is intriguing, say health experts

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Of the 4,666 patients in the state, 572 have recovered as of Monday, said officials. In Mumbai, the BMC said that 394 of the 3,090 affected patients have been discharged from hospitals. Yet, experts have found the rate of recovery a tad slower and even intriguing as over 72% of those infected in the state are below 50 years.
