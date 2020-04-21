Global  

I thought we would lose when Yuvraj Singh was dismissed on 69: Mohammad Kaif on NatWest Series final

Tuesday, 21 April 2020
Former India middle-order batsman Mohammad Kaif on Monday (April 21) said that he had thought the famous NatWest Series final against England was lost when star batsman Yuvraj Singh got out during the tough chase of 326 at Lord's in 2002.
