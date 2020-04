Mesut Ozil defended over wage cut refusal: ‘It’s out of order… somebody in the Arsenal dressing room has tried to damage him’ Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Ally McCoist has come to the defence of Mesut Ozil over the reports he has refused a pay cut during the coronavirus crisis. The German is said to be one of three Gunners players to reject a 12.5 per cent wage deduction during the coronavirus pandemic. Ozil – the club’s highest earner on £350,000-a-week – […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this