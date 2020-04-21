Global  

Captain Tom Moore: McLaren fan gets a call from Lando Norris

BBC Sport Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
F1 driver Lando Norris calls McLaren fan Captain Tom Moore after the 99-year-old raised more than £27m for the NHS by completing 100 laps of his garden.
Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: Captain Tom Moore releases fundraising single

Captain Tom Moore releases fundraising single 01:24

 Fundraising 99-year-old veteran Captain Tom Moore and West End star Michael Ball record charity single.

