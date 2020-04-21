Global  

Bergkamp goal vs Newcastle, Di Canio volley vs Wimbledon and Mata bicycle kick against Liverpool – March is the month for Premier League stunners

Bergkamp goal vs Newcastle, Di Canio volley vs Wimbledon and Mata bicycle kick against Liverpool – March is the month for Premier League stunners

talkSPORT Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
What’s the best goal you’ve ever seen in the Premier League? Chances are Dennis Bergkamp’s classy finish for Arsenal against Newcastle springs to mind or Paolo Di Canio’s sublime volley for West Ham against Wimbledon. Going back even further, there’s Georgi Kinkladze’s solo effort for Manchester City against Southampton and a flying Robbie Fowler strike […]
