Derby's plan for Bird comes true after midfielder's 'really difficult' start Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Coach Liam Rosenior has explained how there was a big discussion on how to get the best out of the Chelsea-linked midfielder at the start of the current campaign. Coach Liam Rosenior has explained how there was a big discussion on how to get the best out of the Chelsea-linked midfielder at the start of the current campaign. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this