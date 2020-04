Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Freddie Flintoff believes Steve Smith ‘took the blame’ for the Australian ball-tampering scandal that saw him suspended from cricket for a year. Then-Test captain Smith, as well as batsmen David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, were banned from all formats of the sport for a year after the trio were found trying to rough up the […] 👓 View full article