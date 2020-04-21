Global  

Skip Bayless: Draymond Green is crying over spilled milk with Kevin Durant leaving Warriors

FOX Sports Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Skip Bayless: Draymond Green is crying over spilled milk with Kevin Durant leaving WarriorsIn a recent video, Draymond Green expressed feelings that he wished Kevin Durant would have informed the Golden State Warriors in a better fashion that he was leaving the team in 2019. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Draymond is in the wrong for blaming Kevin Durant.
 In a recent video, Draymond Green expressed feelings that he wished Kevin Durant would have informed the Golden State Warriors in a better fashion that he was leaving the team in 2019. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Draymond is in the wrong for blaming Kevin Durant.

TalkBasket Skip Bayless says Draymond Green is responsible for Kevin Durant’s decision to leave Warriors #DraymondGreen… https://t.co/22SoEJEdnH 2 hours ago

