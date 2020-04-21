Skip Bayless: Draymond Green is crying over spilled milk with Kevin Durant leaving Warriors Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

In a recent video, Draymond Green expressed feelings that he wished Kevin Durant would have informed the Golden State Warriors in a better fashion that he was leaving the team in 2019. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Draymond is in the wrong for blaming Kevin Durant. In a recent video, Draymond Green expressed feelings that he wished Kevin Durant would have informed the Golden State Warriors in a better fashion that he was leaving the team in 2019. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Draymond is in the wrong for blaming Kevin Durant. 👓 View full article

