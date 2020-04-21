Lamar Jackson announced he'll be on the cover of "Madden NFL 21" and says he isn't worried about any curses associated with the honor.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Tariq Haqq RT @jamisonhensley: Lamar Jackson to be on Madden cover, scoffs at curse https://t.co/vHPqdOX5o9 15 minutes ago Opening Day Game Jackson to be on Madden cover, scoffs at curse https://t.co/y3vVZknLRL 18 minutes ago Muggs-N-Manor #SportsNews Jackson to be on Madden cover, scoffs at curse: Lamar Jackson announced he'll be on the cover of "Madde… https://t.co/GE58HPtRqh 30 minutes ago Troy Vermillion Jackson to be on Madden cover, scoffs at curse https://t.co/EgtTMx6P73 via @ESPN App https://t.co/xOQVfVSK4M 32 minutes ago Austin Rospert Lamar Jackson to be on ⁦@EAMaddenNFL⁩ cover, scoffs at curse - via @ESPN App https://t.co/IpjH057Jaw 33 minutes ago Butlerztv.com https://t.co/Pr32DhV0p5 Jackson to be on Madden cover, scoffs at curse https://t.co/JeOsMniufg… https://t.co/Gag7XyHxk8 33 minutes ago