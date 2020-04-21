Colin Cowherd: Teams skeptical of drafting Tua Tagovailoa need to consider advances of modern medicine

Global  

FOX Sports Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Colin Cowherd: Teams skeptical of drafting Tua Tagovailoa need to consider advances of modern medicineThree NFL teams reportedly do not have Tua Tagovailoa on their draft boards due to his injury history. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks teams need to consider how far medical science has come and reconsider their stance on Tua.
 Three NFL teams reportedly do not have Tua Tagovailoa on their draft boards due to his injury history. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks teams need to consider how far medical science has come and reconsider their stance on Tua.

