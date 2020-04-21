Colin Cowherd: Teams skeptical of drafting Tua Tagovailoa need to consider advances of modern medicine Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Three NFL teams reportedly do not have Tua Tagovailoa on their draft boards due to his injury history. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks teams need to consider how far medical science has come and reconsider their stance on Tua. Three NFL teams reportedly do not have Tua Tagovailoa on their draft boards due to his injury history. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks teams need to consider how far medical science has come and reconsider their stance on Tua. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 3 days ago Colin Cowherd: Teams skeptical of drafting Tua Tagovailoa need to consider advances of modern medicine 03:58 Three NFL teams reportedly do not have Tua Tagovailoa on their draft boards due to his injury history. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks teams need to consider how far medical science has come and reconsider their stance on Tua. You Might Like

Tweets about this