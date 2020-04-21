There was a noticeable difference in the pants that were shown with the Patriots' new white jerseys

You Might Like

Tweets about this CASPER 2.0 @KevinOConnorNBA @eddieb2 You are completely and utterly wrong lol. Brady doesn’t throw like me used to and Gronk i… https://t.co/jE2gXIxuL0 14 minutes ago BetFast.com RT @BetFastBTC: Patriots may have used wrong pants in new jersey reveal https://t.co/n6ls0xhMvh ▶️ https://t.co/aw3pmZX04g #BetOnSports #On… 4 hours ago BetFast.com Patriots may have used wrong pants in new jersey reveal https://t.co/n6ls0xhMvh ▶️ https://t.co/aw3pmZX04g… https://t.co/uME3O3NQ8a 4 hours ago Brett Cardinal @NateStanden Wrong pants dance https://t.co/9UP987aM74 4 hours ago Dr. McCoy @123RHGreen @nypost Right. I used to think of Hanks as a Jimmy Stewart. It appears I was wrong. I want our grandpa… https://t.co/dfJyiKyBT6 6 days ago