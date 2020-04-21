Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Patriots may have used wrong pants in new jersey reveal

Patriots may have used wrong pants in new jersey reveal

CBS Sports Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
There was a noticeable difference in the pants that were shown with the Patriots' new white jerseys
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Casperwaits

CASPER 2.0 @KevinOConnorNBA @eddieb2 You are completely and utterly wrong lol. Brady doesn’t throw like me used to and Gronk i… https://t.co/jE2gXIxuL0 14 minutes ago

BetFastcom

BetFast.com RT @BetFastBTC: Patriots may have used wrong pants in new jersey reveal https://t.co/n6ls0xhMvh ▶️ https://t.co/aw3pmZX04g #BetOnSports #On… 4 hours ago

BetFastBTC

BetFast.com Patriots may have used wrong pants in new jersey reveal https://t.co/n6ls0xhMvh ▶️ https://t.co/aw3pmZX04g… https://t.co/uME3O3NQ8a 4 hours ago

bcardinal87

Brett Cardinal @NateStanden Wrong pants dance https://t.co/9UP987aM74 4 hours ago

copdoc1

Dr. McCoy @123RHGreen @nypost Right. I used to think of Hanks as a Jimmy Stewart. It appears I was wrong. I want our grandpa… https://t.co/dfJyiKyBT6 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.