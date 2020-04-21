Global  

Russian goalie leaves KHL for Canadiens, signs entry-level deal

CBC.ca Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
The Montreal Canadiens have signed goaltender Vasili Demchenko to a one-year entry-level contract after he posted a 2.37 GAA and 14 shutouts in 212 contests for two teams in the Kontinental Hockey League.
