Russian goalie leaves KHL for Canadiens, signs entry-level deal Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

The Montreal Canadiens have signed goaltender Vasili Demchenko to a one-year entry-level contract after he posted a 2.37 GAA and 14 shutouts in 212 contests for two teams in the Kontinental Hockey League. 👓 View full article

