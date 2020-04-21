Ravens QB Lamar Jackson lands cover for 2021 Madden NFL game

Global  

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson isn't worried about a so-called "Madden curse" after landing the coveted cover for Madden 2021.
 The 2019-20 season was a huge year for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. He earned the NFL MVP, earned a spot on the All-Pro team, and led the Ravens to an NFL-best 14-2 record. Now, he gets to realize a childhood dream of his: being on the cover of EA Sports' Madden NFL. Katie Johnston...

