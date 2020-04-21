Ravens QB Lamar Jackson lands cover for 2021 Madden NFL game

The 2019-20 season was a huge year for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. He earned the NFL MVP, earned a spot on the All-Pro team, and led the Ravens to an NFL-best 14-2 record. Now, he gets to realize a childhood dream of his: being on the cover of EA Sports' Madden NFL. Katie Johnston...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Courier Journal Heisman winner and NFL MVP Lamar Jackson lands another honor – the Madden 21 cover https://t.co/EhhSvOBXxM 2 hours ago
Cameron Teague Heisman winner and NFL MVP Lamar Jackson lands another honor – the Madden 21 cover https://t.co/aIH4aqSewf 2 hours ago
ErinBrooke RT @NESN: Lamar Jackson is your "Madden NFL 21" cover athlete.
https://t.co/vRcWVNK8ZH https://t.co/E2Oo0jCk7q 2 hours ago
Unbridled Spirit ⭐⭐⭐ Courier Journal: Heisman winner and NFL MVP Lamar Jackson lands Madden 21 cover
https://t.co/a6xknNgyMK 3 hours ago
Retro Fitness Doug Lamar Jackson is your "Madden NFL 21" cover athlete.
https://t.co/lcpy2FFqOQ 3 hours ago
NESN Lamar Jackson is your "Madden NFL 21" cover athlete.
https://t.co/vRcWVNK8ZH https://t.co/E2Oo0jCk7q 3 hours ago
Casey Hargrove I decided I’m more of a Cam Newton fan than a Panthers fan can’t wait to see where he lands.. in the meantime Lamar… https://t.co/nqHCbPHAnD 6 days ago