Coronavirus turns Draft Day Bash into house party

Reuters Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
The National Football League's biggest off-season bash, planned as a Las Vegas extravaganza, will instead be an online Draft Day house party hosted by commissioner Roger Goodell from his basement on Thursday, the latest sports tradition forced to adjust to the realities of the coronavirus pandemic.
