Newcastle takeover latest: Saudi-consortium want Edinson Cavani and Dries Mertens with Mauricio Pochettino or Max Allegri to replace Steve Bruce

talkSPORT Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Newcastle United are in talks with Edinson Cavani over a sensational move to St James’ Park, according to reports. A Saudi-based consortium are also preparing bumper moves for Dries Mertens and Mauricio Pochettino as the look to signal their intent in the north-east. The new owners agreed a deal with Mike Ashley earlier this week, […]
