Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Packers draft profile: Wisconsin LB Zack Baun

Packers draft profile: Wisconsin LB Zack Baun

FOX Sports Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Packers draft profile: Wisconsin LB Zack BaunWould former Wisconsin linbacker Zack Baun be the right pick for the Green Bay Packers?
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dave_heller

Dave Heller More stuff: #Badgers players and draft prep during the coronavirus quarantine: https://t.co/8p43K2Ijn3 Zack Baun… https://t.co/KdggnleB0B 1 day ago

fswisconsin

FOX Sports Wisconsin Is do-it-all WR @Viska2live just what the #Packers need at pick No. 30? https://t.co/etrQ7ZFrn2 2 days ago

julianguede

Julián G.F. RT @fswisconsin: .@zackbizzaun was a constant force for @BadgerFootball 😤 Could he do the same for the #Packers? https://t.co/KnSgFTJkZZ 3 days ago

fswisconsin

FOX Sports Wisconsin .@zackbizzaun was a constant force for @BadgerFootball 😤 Could he do the same for the #Packers? https://t.co/KnSgFTJkZZ 3 days ago

AndrewKubczak

Andrew Kubczak RT @fswisconsin: Is @BUFootball wide receiver Denzel Mims the answer for the #Packers at No. 30? https://t.co/yU1gh0dfsS 4 days ago

fswisconsin

FOX Sports Wisconsin Is @BUFootball wide receiver Denzel Mims the answer for the #Packers at No. 30? https://t.co/yU1gh0dfsS 4 days ago

Karyera_com

Karyera.com As Aaron Rodgers gets older, could the Green Bay Packers use their first-round pick on quarterback Jordan Love?… https://t.co/w19iwFGyLc 4 days ago

fswisconsin

FOX Sports Wisconsin If the #Packers draft a quarterback in the first round, would they pick Utah State QB Jordan Love as the possible r… https://t.co/w3X7ORne4Y 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.