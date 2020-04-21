Packers draft profile: Wisconsin LB Zack Baun

Dave Heller More stuff: #Badgers players and draft prep during the coronavirus quarantine: https://t.co/8p43K2Ijn3 Zack Baun… https://t.co/KdggnleB0B 1 day ago

FOX Sports Wisconsin Is do-it-all WR @Viska2live just what the #Packers need at pick No. 30? https://t.co/etrQ7ZFrn2 2 days ago

Julián G.F. RT @fswisconsin: .@zackbizzaun was a constant force for @BadgerFootball 😤 Could he do the same for the #Packers? https://t.co/KnSgFTJkZZ 3 days ago

FOX Sports Wisconsin .@zackbizzaun was a constant force for @BadgerFootball 😤 Could he do the same for the #Packers? https://t.co/KnSgFTJkZZ 3 days ago

Andrew Kubczak RT @fswisconsin: Is @BUFootball wide receiver Denzel Mims the answer for the #Packers at No. 30? https://t.co/yU1gh0dfsS 4 days ago

FOX Sports Wisconsin Is @BUFootball wide receiver Denzel Mims the answer for the #Packers at No. 30? https://t.co/yU1gh0dfsS 4 days ago

Karyera.com As Aaron Rodgers gets older, could the Green Bay Packers use their first-round pick on quarterback Jordan Love?… https://t.co/w19iwFGyLc 4 days ago