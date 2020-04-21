Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Rob Gronkowski: Ex-Patriots star comes out of retirement to join Tom Brady at Tampa Bay

Rob Gronkowski: Ex-Patriots star comes out of retirement to join Tom Brady at Tampa Bay

BBC Sport Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is to come out of retirement to reunite with superstar quarterback Tom Brady at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Rob Gronkowski reuniting with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay

Rob Gronkowski reuniting with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay 00:30

 Rob Gronkowski reuniting with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. Brad Galli has more.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ktijerina

ktijerina RT @Mediaite: JUST IN: New England Patriots Star Rob Gronkowski Comes Out Of Retirement, Traded to Bucs Where He'll Reunite With Tom Brady… 3 hours ago

jerryc20

Stephen Stroud Rob Gronkowski: Ex-Patriots star comes out of retirement to join Tom Brady at Tampa Bay https://t.co/vOOgiIjhz4 https://t.co/T5rNZL4MjM 3 hours ago

Mediaite

Mediaite JUST IN: New England Patriots Star Rob Gronkowski Comes Out Of Retirement, Traded to Bucs Where He'll Reunite With… https://t.co/eB1nAv4Xan 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.