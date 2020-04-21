Global  

Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn has a plan if all hell breaks loose: The IT guy in his driveway

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 21 April 2020
The Detroit Lions will have their IT director parked in a mini Winnebago in general manager Bob Quinn's driveway during the 2020 NFL draft.
