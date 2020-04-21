Global  

Justin Jefferson NFL Draft highlight tape: LSU wide out set to make a splash at the next level

FOX Sports Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Justin Jefferson NFL Draft highlight tape: LSU wide out set to make a splash at the next levelLSU Tigers wide receiver Justin Jefferson had a breakout year amassing a whopping 111 catches for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns. With his combination of size and speed, he is sure to help a team in need.
