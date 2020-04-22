Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Daughter Amiya behind Kapil Dev's new look

Daughter Amiya behind Kapil Dev's new look

Mid-Day Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Daughter Amiya behind Kapil Dev's new lookFormer India captain Kapil Dev has shocked fans with his new bald look.

Kapil told mid-day on Tuesday that he had requested his daughter Amiya to cut his hair since it had grown rather long. But since Amiya cut it too short, he decided to shave his head and keep a French beard. The 1983 World Cup-winning captain said he is...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.