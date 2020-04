619 foreigners, most tied to Tablighi Jamaat, held for visa violations Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Sixteen foreigners were arrested on Monday night under various sections of the IPC, Epidemic Diseases Act and the Foreigners Act (for violating visa rules), taking the total number of foreign nationals arrested in the country since the outbreak of Covid-19 to at least 619. Barring a few, all those arrested are linked to Tablighi Jamaat’s congregation in Delhi last month. 👓 View full article

0

