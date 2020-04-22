Sensex rises over 500 points, Nifty above 9,100

Global  

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Equity indices surged over 400 points on Wednesday led by gains in index heavyweight Reliance Industries even as weak cues from global markets weighed on overall market sentiment. The 30-share BSE index was up 432 points or 1.41 per cent at 31,069; while the broader NSE Nifty gained 98 points or 1.09 per cent to trade at 9,080.
