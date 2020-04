Mohamed Shami reveals how Zaheer Khan, Wasim Akram shaped his bowling career Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

India pacer Mohammed Shami on Tuesday revealed what role Zaheer Khan and Wasim Akram have played in shaping his bowling career. Shami also revealed that growing up he used to look up to Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer, and Akram.



The pacer was doing an Instagram Live session with batsman Manoj Tiwary. "When we were... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Fast bowler Mohammad Shami reveals how Wasim Akram, Zaheer Khan shaped his career India pacer Mohammed Shami on Tuesday (April 21) revealed how former Pakistani great Wasim Akram and India pace spearhead Zaheer Khan shaped his bowling...

Zee News 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this